Sweetwaters on Church Street in Burlington closes its doors for good on Labor Day

A staple of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace will serve its final meal on Labor Day.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A staple of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace will serve its final meal on Labor Day.

After 41 years in business, the Sweetwaters says it’s time to move on.

The restaurants closing weekend had long lines for a table as many waited to get their last dish from the restaurant.

The casual dining spot is popular amongst locals and tourists and is known for its free Thanksgiving meals and coat drive.

Pascolo, a restaurant owned by Farmhouse group, plans to relocate to the space on the corner of Church and College Streets.

