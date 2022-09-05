Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A gloomy day with a little rain didn’t stop hundreds of Vermonters from following tradition and heading to the Northfield Labor Day Parade.

“I think it’s a tradition,” said Gary Hass, a parade volunteer.

“Tradition, it’s always about the tradition,” said Shasta Gray of Northfield.

For more than 40 years, Northfield has been a Labor Day destination to celebrate the end of summer.

“I think it’s just something that’s always been there. You can always count on it and even if you move away, you’re going to come back just for this,” Gray said.

This year, the weather was more gloomy than usual but that didn’t stop the spirit of the day.

“Looking around it looks like any other year we’ve had here. The COVID thing put a squash for a few years there but the parade always comes off nicely,” Hass said.

Neither inclement weather nor statewide labor staffing challenges could halt the parade. Organizers say they had the same number of entrants they normally do, with plenty of volunteers to make the event happen.

“The community over here has always come together for this parade, it’s a wonderful crowd, it’s loud, it’s boisterous and they make it fun to be here for the parade,” said Brian Lindner of the Green Mountain Military Vehicles Collectors.

“It’s really important for us as a team to do stuff in the community, especially like this parade. It’s nice to get out and see all of the Northfield locals and feel like one with the community,” said Samantha Murphy, a Norwich University Ice Hockey sophomore.

With Norwich University centrally placed in town, the Northfield Labor Day Parade always has plenty of floats and cars honoring the military.

“I think every parade should have a military component to thank our veterans and those that we lost, so it’s another way of honoring them,” Lindner said.

Hundreds of cadets from the university also march in the parade, and this year they even helped the volunteers set up tents.

Military veterans could be found in the crowd, there to honor and celebrate a special community event.

“It’s just something that gets you,” said Gordon Fields of Randolph. “It gets the inside going and the heart going and that’s what counts.”

