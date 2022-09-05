Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses.

“I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.

For women in the business world, the struggle is very real.

Engstrom started her business Full Bloom in Shelburne in 1989. She shared her story with This Way UP about building her business, recounting the time she went to the bank and was turned down.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘No can do.’ So that was my first experience, and even though I was still married, he wouldn’t do it without my husband’s signature. Co-sign, that was the very beginning of the taste that I got for how hard it was going to be,” Engstrom said.

Gwen Pokalo from the Vermont Center for Women and Enterprise says many women build their business over time with their own money because banks have told women they don’t have the evidence to show they can pay the bank back for a loan.

“If you don’t have some sort of collateral. Often business collateral is either real estate, like something the bank can take back,” Pokalo said.

She says it’s important to network and have a clear vision for your business.

“Know your finances. If you don’t, get the education. There’s no shame in asking for help, whatever stage in your business you’re in. Two is making the network, getting hooked up with a mentor network,” Pokalo said.

Wenda Bird of Hubbardton owned a real estate business and said one of the reasons the bank initially told her no was because they didn’t believe she had the ability to pay back the bank.

“Just excuses, like I said, the first one was no problem if your husband signs for it. I had contracts that proved that I could pay that loan back,” Bird said.

The Vermont Women’s Fund hopes through these numbers, they can show that women can successfully run a business. They hope it can eliminate stigmas for women in the business world.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.