YCQM SEPT. 4, 2022

Published: Sep. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, we explore a troubling trend among Vermont teens. The violent sex act that’s sending kids to the hospital. Also a trades school that has traded in its old reputation. We visit Northlands Job Corps Center and find out the program allows students to leave debt-free. And we investigate why information about a baby product linked to childrens deaths is being withheld from parents.

