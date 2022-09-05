BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy and cool end to the Labor Day weekend, our weather will gradually improve through the rest of the week. We’ll still have plenty of clouds around and showers likely through early Tuesday for central and southern Vermont. Tuesday will start out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll keep it cloudy through most of the day, with some break of sun possible in our northern areas by late in the day. Showers will be less numerous than they were Monday, tapering off from north to south during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Wednesday, we’ll begin to clear up a bit and see temperatures warm up to more seasonable levels for mid week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Our best weather of the week will include a nice stretch from Thursday and into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be warming up with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will finish the weekend dry, but clouds will be returning late in the day. We’ll be back to some wet weather by the start of next week. Plan on showers for Monday and next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

