BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Labor Day is shaping up to be a dreary one across the area. After a vast spread in temperatures across the area yesterday, today will be uniformly cool and cloudy. We’ll also add wet weather to the mix today.

Showers remain likely through the morning hours across southern Vermont, with scattered showers developing to the north. Periods of rain and showers remain likely through the afternoon and into the evening. There will be a big spread in rainfall totals through Tuesday morning from north to south. Totals will be lowest near the Canadian border, where little measurable rain is expected, and highest across southern Vermont, where some spots could pick up 2″.

Rain Monday night will be focused across southern areas, which will also be the last places to see showers end Tuesday. Clouds will be slow to clear Tuesday, with cloudy conditions likely for most of the day. High pressure settles overhead midweek, bringing sunshine back to the area and warmer temperatures.

We’ll see a warming trend beginning Wednesday which will last into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s. Once today’s wet weather moves out, dry weather is expected until late in the weekend.

Have a great Labor Day and stay dry!

-Jess Langlois

