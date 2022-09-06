2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct.

Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.

Authorities say the hikers had no plan for a hike that day, were not familiar with the area, and did not have any of the technical equipment -- or experience -- for the climb and that their conduct put the rescuers in danger of serious injury.

“When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill-prepared, and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable.” New Hampshire Fish & Game Lt. James Kneeland said in a statement.

Each man faces a $200 fine, plus a $48 penalty assessment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.