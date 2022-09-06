Burlington Police set up bike registration program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In an effort to get stolen bikes back faster, the Burlington Police are asking owners to sign up for a new registration program.

According to the UVM Police, authorities have received reports of more than 200 stolen bicycles just since June 1st and that this year’s seasonal uptick of thefts is more than usual. Police say the new program will allow them to quickly reunite bicycles to their rightful owners if stolen.

“We recover bikes all the time. We go out with people and sometimes it’s a little suspicious -- the bike that they have. We run the number and it doesn’t come back to anybody. It’s pretty easy, doesn’t take very long, and we would be able to get more bicycles back to their owners,” said Burlington Police Deputy Chief Wade Labrecque.

To register, owners will need to share their contact information, a photo of the bike, its serial number, and the make and model.

