Cavendish man wounded in officer-involved shooting dies

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Cavendish man shot last month by a Ludlow Police officer has died of his injuries.

The Vermont State Police Tuesday said that Michael Mills, 36, died at the hospital back on August 25, ten days after the shooting.

Authorities say Mills rammed a police cruiser on August 15 and led officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash. They say Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul shot him in the head. It was later learned that Mills had a handgun in his car but that it was not fired.

An investigation into whether the shooting was justified is ongoing.

Related Stories:

VSP interview cops in Ludlow officer-involved shooting

Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow

Police release name of Ludlow officer involved in shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
A New Hampshire police department says four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed...
4 killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

The president has nominated Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to be a representative to the United...
President nominates Leahy to US congressional delegation to United Nations
File photo
Tri-Lakes area sets high school students on the path to teaching
A racial harassment lawsuit has been filed against a Burlington long-term care facility. - File...
Lawsuit claims Burlington care facility allowed racial harassment
Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. - File photo
Vermont to see $8M from Juul settlement