Cavendish man wounded in officer-involved shooting dies

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Cavendish man shot last month by a Ludlow Police officer has died of his injuries.

The Vermont State Police Tuesday said that Michael Mills, 36, died at the hospital back on August 25, ten days after the shooting.

Authorities say Mills rammed a police cruiser on August 15 and led officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash. They say Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul shot him in the head. It was later learned that Mills had a handgun in his car but that it was not fired.

An investigation into whether the shooting was justified is ongoing.

