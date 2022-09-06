Changes in federal tax credit rules put some EV buyers in a bind

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new law meant to take the sting out of inflation is also making electric vehicles more expensive for some.

For Dale Newton, switching to an electric vehicle seemed like a no-brainer. “We’ve always been concerned with environmental issues, try to do the best you can do with the money you have,” said the Marshfield man. After careful consideration of their finances and available incentives, an electric vehicle appeared to be imminent. “It really only was possible for us because of the $7,500 dollar federal tax credit.”

They ordered their first electric car a year ago and it was supposed to arrive in August, only to find out that the new Inflation Reduction Act meant that a $7,500 federal tax credit wouldn’t be coming. “We were counting on that tax credit, we were playing by the rules, and that was ripped out from under us,” Newton said.

“Those changes, in some cases, meant that some vehicles that were eligible as recently as August 1 are no longer eligible,” explained Dave Roberts with Drive Electric Vermont. He says until now, people have been taking advantage of the state, federal, and utility incentives for new and used EVs but that the new law is throwing a wrench in the process.

“A lot of frustration from some folks who have these orders and thought they would be eligible and come to find out as they are getting ready to take delivery, come to find out as they are not eligible.”

Roberts says the state and utility incentives haven’t changed but the federal changes require the vehicle to have a final assembly in North America. And starting in 2023, materials for batteries have to come from countries the U.S. has trade agreements. “It’s not clear yet how automakers are going to be able to comply with these new sourcing requirements for these tax incentives,” Roberts said.

He says there is uncertainty about which cars will make the cut in January, possibly creating more hurdles.

For those in the EV market right now, the U.S. Energy Department has a list of Inflation Reduction Act-friendly vehicles. Drive Electric Vermont also spells out the incentives.

Newton says he will try again and is now ordering a Volkswagen ID.4 assembled in Tennessee. He likes the made-in-America idea but still wishes there were more options. “Why could we not have promoted made in America -- months down the road, years down the road -- for anybody in the future ordering and still honored the people who for a year have been waiting for their EV under the old rules,” he said.

