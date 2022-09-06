Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building.

Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.

The fire department cut power and New York State Electric and Gas arrived at the scene to fix the line.

NYSEG expected the repairs to take about an hour. Crews planned to stay at the scene until the power was back up and running.

