Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads

Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging drivers to...
Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging drivers to watch for the big animals crossing roadways, especially after dark and early in the morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging drivers to watch for the big animals crossing roadways, especially after dark and early in the morning.

Officials say drivers have hit 23 moose on Vermont roads this year.

Biologists say since it’s breeding season for moose right now, you may see more of them than usual out.

They urge drivers to always be cautious because moose cross roads randomly. They say if you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop.

Fish and Wildlife also highlighted a number of highways where moose are most often spotted, including:

  • Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury
  • Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights
  • Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier
  • Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield
  • Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan
  • Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore
  • Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection

Fish and Wildlife says 19 people have died in crashes with moose on Vermont highways since 1985.

Click here for more information and tips from Vt. Fish and Wildlife.

