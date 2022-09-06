Green Mountain Stage Race finishes on Labor Day in Burlington

A four-day race has wrapped up after bikers took on downtown Burlington.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A four-day race has wrapped up after bikers took on downtown Burlington.

The event started on September 2nd with one race a day until the fourth and last race in Burlington, Vermont September 5th.

The 2022 race event locations include Warren, Randolph, Mad River, and the Queen City.

This event is the largest Pro/Am bike race east of the Mississippi River.

For more information and race results, visit the Green Mountain Stage Race website.

