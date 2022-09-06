Lawsuit claims Burlington care facility allowed racial harassment

A racial harassment lawsuit has been filed against a Burlington long-term care facility. - File...
A racial harassment lawsuit has been filed against a Burlington long-term care facility. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A racial harassment lawsuit has been filed against a Burlington long-term care facility.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission says Elderwood violated federal law by allowing racial harassment of Black staff members.

They say some white patients used racial slurs against Black nurses and nurse assistants.

The lawsuit alleges Elderwood’s managers and supervisors witnessed some of these incidents and heard complaints from staff but brushed them off.

The lawsuit says that violates the Civil Rights Act and they’re asking for damages.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
A New Hampshire police department says four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed...
4 killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

The president has nominated Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to be a representative to the United...
President nominates Leahy to US congressional delegation to United Nations
File photo
Tri-Lakes area sets high school students on the path to teaching
File photo
Cavendish man wounded in officer-involved shooting dies
Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. - File photo
Vermont to see $8M from Juul settlement