Lawsuit claims Burlington care facility allowed racial harassment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A racial harassment lawsuit has been filed against a Burlington long-term care facility.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission says Elderwood violated federal law by allowing racial harassment of Black staff members.

They say some white patients used racial slurs against Black nurses and nurse assistants.

The lawsuit alleges Elderwood’s managers and supervisors witnessed some of these incidents and heard complaints from staff but brushed them off.

The lawsuit says that violates the Civil Rights Act and they’re asking for damages.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.