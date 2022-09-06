New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday

Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday. - File...
Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday. - File photo(Pfizer via AP, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday.

This follows the CDC’s recommendation of the bivalent shots last week. And Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials encouraged people to get the updated boosters.

Vermont’s health commissioner says it comes at the right time with fall and winter just around the corner and people retreating inside.

Pfizer’s booster is for people 12 and older; Moderna’s is for those 18 and up.

The Vermont Department of Health preordered 17,000 of those shots and some have already been received.

There are limited walk-in only clinics where it will be available. You can find those listed on the health department’s website.

Once the shots are more widely available, you’ll be able to get them from places like pharmacies or your health care provider.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
A New Hampshire police department says four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed...
4 killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

x
Vt. heath officials urge children to get flu vaccine
x
Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads
x
UVM to invest $22M in South Burlington housing
x
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City