New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday.

This follows the CDC’s recommendation of the bivalent shots last week. And Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials encouraged people to get the updated boosters.

Vermont’s health commissioner says it comes at the right time with fall and winter just around the corner and people retreating inside.

Pfizer’s booster is for people 12 and older; Moderna’s is for those 18 and up.

The Vermont Department of Health preordered 17,000 of those shots and some have already been received.

There are limited walk-in only clinics where it will be available. You can find those listed on the health department’s website.

Once the shots are more widely available, you’ll be able to get them from places like pharmacies or your health care provider.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.