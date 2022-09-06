New Vt. commission to take on mental health and the courts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has struggled in recent years with a number of high-profile court cases involving issues of mental health and the intersection of treatment and punishment. Now, a new commission aimed at better understanding the impacts of mental health needs of those in the system is set to meet for the first time later this month.

The Vermont Supreme Court recently established the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health to better advance the pursuit of equal justice for those with mental health issues.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Terri Corsones, the Vermont state court administrator about what the panel is trying to achieve.

