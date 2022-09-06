New York students headed back to school on Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Class is back in session in Northern New York.

The 2022 school year kicked off Tuesday for districts across the state.

Kids at Stafford Middle School in Plattsburgh who were leaving after their first day back said they were excited to be back with friends or playing sports.

Eli Wilson, a seventh-grader, said this year is exciting because he gets to explore new parts of the building.

“I’ve been so used to being in the sixth-grade hallway and it’s been so nice to see the new classrooms,” Wilson said.

He said he’s also looking forward to band class this year.

