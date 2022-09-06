NYSP are investigating a deadly crash on I-87 in Au Sable

AU SABLE, NY. (WCAX) - A car crashes and catches fire on Interstate 87 in Au Sable, New York Monday afternoon.

New York State Police say it happened around 4:40 p.m. shutting down parts of the north and southbound lanes.

Video shows the vehicle scattered on the highway with first responders standing around the car in the median and directing traffic.

Police say one person was killed in the accident. The identity of that person has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

