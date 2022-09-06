NYSP are investigating a deadly crash on I-87 in Au Sable

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AU SABLE, NY. (WCAX) - A car crashes and catches fire on Interstate 87 in Au Sable, New York Monday afternoon.

New York State Police say it happened around 4:40 p.m. shutting down parts of the north and southbound lanes.

Video shows the vehicle scattered on the highway with first responders standing around the car in the median and directing traffic.

Police say one person was killed in the accident. The identity of that person has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town.
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Highgate woman arrested following fatal crash in Aug.
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78

Latest News

The scene of a fiery fatal crash in Au Sable on I-87
NYSP are investigating a deadly crash on I-87 in Au Sable
Passenger train potentially coming to Island Pond
Proposed passenger train to make stops in Island Pond
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage