Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Patients are suing a Morrisville health center after they say a ransomware attack put their personal information in jeopardy.

The plaintiffs allege Lamoille Health Partners failed to adequately safeguard private information, violated HIPAA security standards and too took long to notify patients about the hack and what was taken.

Lamoille Health Partners first announced in June that suspicious unauthorized computer activity caused them to shut down their systems for more than a week.

In July, they told WCAX News their system had been breached, but they weren’t informing patients because they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure it out.

Then in August, Lamoille Health confirmed the attackers accessed personal information including patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birthdays.

The lawsuit says almost 60,000 patients may have had their information stolen.

It’s not clear how many of them have joined the lawsuit but those who have are seeking compensatory damages and are requesting Lamoille Health improve their security systems.

CEO Stuart May said Tuesday that Lamoille Health Partners has no comment about the lawsuit at this time.

In August, May said Lamoille Health was offering identity protection and credit monitoring services to those affected but he didn’t think those patients really have anything to worry about.

