Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City Monday.

Barre City Police say officers responded to the gunshots on Brook Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say they found several apparent bullet holes in a parked truck and a nearby home. Shell casing from multiple firearms were also located on the scene.

Nobody was hurt and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, call Barre Police at 802-476-6613.

