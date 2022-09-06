President nominates Leahy to US congressional delegation to United Nations

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Patrick Leahy has been tapped to be part of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations for the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting later this month.

President Biden nominated Leahy on Tuesday for the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Leahy will be joined by Sen. Jim Risch as congressional representatives along with three public delegates.

Leahy, D-Vermont, is president pro tem of the U.S. Senate and has long led on U.S. foreign policy matters, including U.S. support for the United Nations.

The senator announced earlier this year that he will not run for reelection.

