Proposed passenger train to make stops in Island Pond

By Rachel Mann
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - As of now, only freight trains run through Island Pond, but within the next few years passengers could be stopping here on their way to places like Boston, Old Orchard Beach, or Montreal.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand access in The Kingdom,” said Vermont State Senator Russ Ingalls. He says the Northeast Kingdom is often overlooked when it comes to transportation.

“In Vermont, rail and aviation isn’t a moneymaker for us, but we push hard,” Ingalls said.

The plan is being executed by the Night Train Foundation based out of Montreal The train would run overnight between there and Boston with stops in Old Orchard Beach and Portland, Maine, Durham, New Hampshire, Island Pond, Vermont, and Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Francois Rebello, director of the Night Train Foundation, says everyone wins.

“Those cities and those towns in the north of New England, they have some kind of economic problem, so to get connected to centers like Montreal and Boston will help them a lot with their economy,” said Rebello.

Business owners and those from the area say they’re excited about the project. Cassidy Doyon, who works at the Kingdom Grille says this will likely give them a more steady stream of customers.

“On Mondays and Tuesdays, we’re the only restaurant within like 20 miles that’s even open at all, so I think it’ll attract a lot more customers, and people that have never been before,” she said.

Ingalls says projects like this have been proposed before, but have never worked out.

“We hear things like this a lot, but you know, things that are going to happen and what,” Ingalls said. “There’s been so many things over the years so that people don’t really get too wound up about it.”

Rebello says the biggest barrier to the project is on the Canadian side, where they need to build tracks between Sherbrooke and Montreal.

The U.S. side still has its challenges, like working around freight scheduling.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town.
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Highgate woman arrested following fatal crash in Aug.
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78

Latest News

First responders on the scene of a fiery fatal crash in Au Sable, New York on Interstate 87.
NYSP are investigating a deadly crash on I-87 in Au Sable
The scene of a fiery fatal crash in Au Sable on I-87
NYSP are investigating a deadly crash on I-87 in Au Sable
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage