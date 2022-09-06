School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs

Douglas Whitney
Douglas Whitney(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified a local school bus driver for allegedly driving erratically and now say he faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

South Burlington Police say Douglas Whitney, 56, of Essex Junction, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when he was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne Road. The bus pulled into the parking lot of Rice High School, where the 911 caller told police he parked his car to block the school bus from leaving.

Police say he was screened by a drug recognition expert and that the results of a blood draw are pending. They say the investigation has focused on his use of drugs prescribed to him and that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

