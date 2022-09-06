St. Albans Museum exhibit to spotlight LGBTQ+ artists

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Albans Museum holds lots of bits and pieces on the history of Franklin County, but they’ve come to realize there are some groups of people not represented within their displays.

As part of the museum’s efforts to broaden diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, a new temporary exhibit on display called “PRIDE” focuses on the art of self-representation in the LGBT+ community. The display features original artwork by powerful voices within the gay community and portraits of iconic people. It’s on loan from the collection of Leslie Seale.

Elissa Borden spoke to the museum’s Lisa Evans about the display.

The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through October 15th and admission this season is free thanks to their sponsors.

