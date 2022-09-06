Sunflowers for Ukraine project comes into bloom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A statewide effort to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine is finally blooming.

Dale Newton launched Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine back at the end of March. The goal of the project was to get as many sunflower seeds into all corners of the state. Since then, with help from local schools and businesses, he has distributed about 10,000 seed packets or about 600,000 seeds.

By Newton’s count, he has hit all four corners of Vermont, from Guildford’s welcome center to Swanton. He says even though the war continues, he considers the project a success. “We have a lot of different measures of success, many of them weren’t in our minds when they began. I think foremost, success is a show of beauty in Vermont, a show of solidarity --- which was one of our original goals, keeping peoples minds on it,” he said.

Newton says he is still measuring success and is asking folks from around the state to help keep track by emailing pictures or through his website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

