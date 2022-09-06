Tri-Lakes area sets high school students on the path to teaching

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - As New York School districts kick off the year, many continue to confront staffing shortages. A New Program in the Tri-Lakes area hopes to help.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” said Mitchell Ellsworth, a Saranac Lake High School senior. With several family members working in schools, he says teaching is in his blood, and now he’ll have the chance to try it out before graduating. “I’m so excited to be able to take classes that will influence and help me in my career path.”

Ellsworth is one of the seniors enrolled in the New Vision Education, a new program in the district set up by the local Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

“An observational exploratory program that gives them a broad base for understanding theory and education, as well as having an opportunity to get some hands-on practical skills practice,” said Kara Munn, who is running the program in the region.

Seniors will spend two and a half hours, three days a week inside classrooms at the elementary school. They will have the chance to see all sides of working in a school district before deciding where they want to spend the rest of their year.

“Being an administrator someday perhaps or a school psychologist. They will have opportunities to sort of shadow a bit,” Munn explained.

The students who pass will leave with nine college credits. Munn says the goal is for students to have a better understanding of what it takes to be an educator. “I hope to make them want to move forward and be so inspired that they have the grit to get through all they need to get through and then I hope they come back and work with us,” she said.

That is something that Saranac Lake Central School District Superintendent Diane Fox says would help. “Our goal is to provide some supports for the staffing shortages that we’re seeing and share with our students that education is a noble profession. There is a lot good about being an educator,” she said.

Ellsworth says he is excited to finish up his final year as a student and start his future as an educator in it. “Me wanting to give back to kids like my teachers gave back to me,” he said.

