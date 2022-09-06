UVM to invest $22M in South Burlington housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is securing new housing for grad students, faculty, and staff.

UVM officials Tuesday said they have a deal with a local development firm that will secure nearly 500 beds in 295 apartments. The housing, to be known as Catamount Run, will be built at the corner of Market and Garden Streets. The project is part of the redevelopment of the South Burlington City Center. Leaders hope to have 100 units complete by the summer of 2024 and the entire building complete two years later.

“This initiative will increase access to housing within close reach of campus, primarily for students in our graduate and professional programs and for the talented employees we are attracting to UVM and the Greater Burlington area,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said in a statement. “The university expects this project to help address the housing shortage that poses real challenges to nearby communities.”

Officials say connectivity between South Burlington and the UVM campus will be aided by a proposed pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 89.

UVM says it will invest $22 million into the project.

