Vermont to see $8M from Juul settlement

Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.

As part of that settlement, Juul will have to refrain from marketing to youth.

The payout to the state would be over the next six to 10 years.

Among the claims from states-- that Juul’s marketing practices deceived users into thinking e-cigarettes would help them quit smoking without FDA approval for that claim, and that Juul made it seem like their products contained less nicotine than they did.

New Hampshire will also get $8 million over the next six to 10 years from the settlement.

