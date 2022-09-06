Vt. heath officials urge children to get flu vaccine

File photo(David Goldman | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Children are being advised to get their flu vaccine as soon as it’s available.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is advising that all children get the shot ideally by the end of October. The flu vaccine is recommended for children six months and older with rare exceptions. The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom.

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert at the University of Vermont Medical Center, says it’s too soon to tell how well matched the flu vaccine is to the current strain of the virus. “We should learn that soon. What is clear is that fewer of us are wearing masks and the likelihood of flu circulating is higher and so this year, like every year, is a good year to get an updated flu shot,” Leahy said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says only 55% of kids got the flu vaccine last year

