By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stationary system over southern New England will finally begin to move to our east heading into mid week, which will finally bring a return to some sunshine and seasonable temperatures for the second half of the week. Cloudy skies will remain in most spots through early Wednesday morning, with some areas of fog to start the day. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will clear out from west to east during the day as skies go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny by the end of Wednesday. High pressure will build into our region starting Wednesday night, and keep skies dry through the upcoming weekend. Skies will be sunny through the end of the week with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Look for sunny skies to start the weekend, but clouds look to return starting on Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the low 80s. Our weather becomes a bit more unsettled for the start of next week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and rain showers likely on Tuesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also turn a little cooler with highs through the end of next week in the low to mid 70s.

