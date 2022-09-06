BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! We have one more cloudy day to get through before it’s back to sunshine across the area. Steady, beneficial rain across southern Vermont will taper to showers as the day progresses, but there will be a chance for showers there through this evening. Further north, showers and drizzle will end, leaving us with plenty of clouds through the day. There is a very sharp cutoff in moisture to our north, meaning sunshine will be stuck just north of the area. The one exception may be right along the Canadian border, or the Champlain Valley, where breaks of sun will be possible in the afternoon.

It will be another cool day. The coolest temperatures today will be in southern Vermont, where cloud cover will be thickest and showers will be ongoing. Most of us will see highs in the 60s, with low 60s south and mid to upper 60s to low 70s north.

High pressure begins to build in by Wednesday, which will be the start of another tranquil stretch of weather. Tonight starts mostly cloudy with a partly cloudy sky developing by Wednesday morning. Temperatures return to the mid 70s tomorrow, with low 80s likely in spots by Thursday or Friday. The overall theme from Thursday onward will be plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. This continues into Saturday. Sunday will likely feature more cloud cover with another chance for showers by early next week.

-Jess Langlois

