22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 posed both a physical and mental threat to Americans.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of adults in the U.S. received psychiatric treatment in 2021, a 3% increase from 2019.

Some health officials say the COVID-19 experience led more people to take better care of themselves on various levels.

The report also showed women were more likely than men to seek help.

The findings were based on data gathered by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, called 988, for those in severe distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
File photo
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Barre City.
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Latest News

Drivers on I-89 near the Richmond exit construction are being encouraged to merge in a new way.
VTrans recommends new traffic pattern in Richmond, Vermont
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
An old convent in Burlington is getting new life thanks to the Mater Christi School.
Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage