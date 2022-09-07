Boyfriend of slain NH boy’s mother to enter manslaughter plea

Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf.
Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf.(Source: NH DOJ, WHDH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy’s mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter.

A plea notice filed on behalf of 31-year-old Joseph Stapf also says he plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering following the death of Elijah Lewis. Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Lewis was missing and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers. Arrest records have been sealed and lawyers are under an order to keep the information confidential.

Related Stories:

Not guilty pleas entered for mother of NH boy found dead

Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park

Mother of NH boy found dead in October charged with murder

Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
File photo
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Barre City.
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Latest News

People lining up in South Burlington Wednesday for a COVID booster.
New COVID booster vaccine now available in Vermont
File photo
Jay Peak auction set for Wednesday
File image
Cyber attacks targeting health care organizations on the rise
Drivers on Interstate 89 near the Richmond exit construction are being encouraged to merge in a...
VTrans recommends new traffic pattern in Richmond