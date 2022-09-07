Boyfriend of slain NH boy’s mother to enter manslaughter plea

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy’s mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter.

A plea notice filed on behalf of 31-year-old Joseph Stapf also says he plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering following the death of Elijah Lewis. Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Lewis was missing and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers. Arrest records have been sealed and lawyers are under an order to keep the information confidential.

Related Stories:

Not guilty pleas entered for mother of NH boy found dead

Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park

Mother of NH boy found dead in October charged with murder

Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)