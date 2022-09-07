Burlington dispatchers blame ‘defunding’ for slow police response, crime victims say

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When residents call the police, they expect to talk to an empathetic professional who wants to help.

Yet some callers say they have been met instead with complaints about department “defunding,” according to a report in Seven Days. Similar concerns have reached members of the citizen police commission, the police chief, and city hall, raising questions about the extent to which the city’s dispatch center has been using crime victims to press political points.

Ike Bendavid spoke to Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

