Cyber attacks targeting health care organizations on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyber security attacks have reached record highs nationwide. Criminals often target health care because they have access to tremendous amounts of personally identifiable information and deep pockets.

Experts say infiltrating a hospital network is like breaking into a bank vault and that the perpetrators are significantly more sophisticated now than ever before.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Samantha Baltzerseni, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Cyber Task Force in Albany, about how authorities are working to keep up with the crooks.

Related Stories:

New details on security breach at Vermont health center

Experts say employee education key to avoiding phishing attacks

Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.