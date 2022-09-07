Cyber attacks targeting health care organizations on the rise

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyber security attacks have reached record highs nationwide. Criminals often target health care because they have access to tremendous amounts of personally identifiable information and deep pockets.

Experts say infiltrating a hospital network is like breaking into a bank vault and that the perpetrators are significantly more sophisticated now than ever before.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Samantha Baltzerseni, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Cyber Task Force in Albany, about how authorities are working to keep up with the crooks.

