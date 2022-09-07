Governor Scott visits Montreal, Canada for trade forum

MONTREAL, Q.C. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is in Montreal for a trade forum.

Scott says Vermont and Canada, specifically the province of Quebec, have a longstanding relationship.

He says this meeting will focus on growing economic and educational partnerships, mitigating climate change, including EVS, and giving businesses access to bigger markets.

Last year, Vermont’s first-ever Trade and Investment Representative and Liaison in Canada were appointed to promote Vermont and help Canadian businesses expand in the U.S.

Vermont exported almost 1B to Canada and imported 1.7B from Canada in 2020. Vermont has 66 Canadian-owned businesses employing upwards of 3,000 Vermont workers.

