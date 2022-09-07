Jay Peak auction set for Wednesday

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of waiting, Vermonters on Wednesday may learn the new owner of Jay Peak Resort.

An auction Wednesday morning will determine who will buy the Northeast Kingdom resort and for what price. The resort has been under the management of a court-appointed receiver since 2016 when the Kingdom Con EB-5 fraud unraveled. Former owner Ariel Quiros and manager Bill Stenger were accused of misspending more than $200 million of foreign investors’ dollars. They are both in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

A court filing last month revealed that Pacific Group Resorts Inc. submitted a $58 million bid. The Park City, Utah, company owns five other ski resorts around the country, including Ragged Mountain in New Hampshire. It’s unclear how many other bidders are taking part in Wednesday’s auction. Any formal announcement of the winner will be at the discretion of the new buyer.

Neighboring Burke Mountain Resort, which was also part of the EB-5 case, remains under the same court-appointed receiver and it remains uncertain when it will be sold.

Jay Peak Resort President and GM, Steve Wright is expected to brief the media later in the afternoon.

