Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNANDALE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia was excited as he was redeeming what he thought was a $600 winning lottery ticket.

But when lottery staffers looked at the ticket, they quickly discovered it was worth a lot more.

As it turned out, Jose Flores Velasquez had really won $1 million.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez bought a 20X the Money ticket at a gas station after work.

He is the second top prize winner in the latest version of the scratch-off game.

He chose to take the one-time cash option of $759,878 instead of the $1 million prize over 30 years.

Velasquez plans to use his winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
File photo
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Barre City.
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
Bidens to welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
x
New COVID booster vaccine now available in Vermont
LIVE: Obama White House portrait unveiled
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday morning at the Boriken Neighborhood...
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks