New COVID booster vaccine now available in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots.

The Vermont Health Department is offering walk-in clinics in South Burlington, Brattleboro, Rutland City, and Middlebury on Wednesday and will expand to other locations later in the week.

The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants. Moderna’s bivalent booster is for people 18 and older and Pfizer’s is for 12 and up. Those receiving the boosters need to have already finished their initial vaccinations.

The department ordered about 17,000 thousand shots and once there are more, they will also be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

