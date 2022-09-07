A new visa program has been approved for doctors in the north country

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working on recruiting doctors to rural parts of the north country.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working on recruiting doctors to rural parts of the north country.

Stefanik asked the Northern Border Regional Commission for a J-1 visa program that would allow non-domestic physicians trained in the U.S to work in places with staffing shortages in New York’s 21st district.

The congresswoman says rural communities have unique challenges and now through this program, more healthcare professionals will be able to help.

