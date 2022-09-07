Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 5th

Plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The college Fall sports teams are in full swing while the high schools are ramping up. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we go UVM women’s soccer from Sunday. The Cats were taking on URI, and in the eighth minute, Abby Knobel showed off the moves. She stops on a dime, then wiggles through the Ram defender. The cross was perfect, Kate Bossert had the glancing header for the finish...though the Cats would ultimately fall 3-2 in the game.

At number two, we head to the gridiron. Middlebury hosted CVU Friday. The Redhawks would ultimately win the game, but the Tigers made it interesting. Second half kickoff went to Jackson Gillett...reverse reverse! Jacob Kemp down the sideline, 85 yards on the house call to keep Midd in it just a little bit longer.

But for number one, we head to Colchester for the Lakers’ contest with Mt. Anthony Friday. The Patriots would run wild in this one, and this play was the best of the bunch. Tanner Bushee slinging it downfield for Carter Thompson, and he goes over the back of the defender and coasts the rest of the way for six! You just got Mossed! MAU once again looks like a challenger in D2 and Thompson earns the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

