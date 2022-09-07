VTrans recommends new traffic pattern in Richmond, Vermont

To combat congestion on I-89 near Richmond during road work, VTrans is recommending a new merging strategy
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers on I-89 near the Richmond exit construction are being encouraged to merge in a new way.

It’s being called a “zipper merge.”

Instead of drivers merging into one lane well before the actual construction, drivers are encouraged to use both lanes to merge right before.

VTrans crews say when drivers merge too early, traffic backs up for longer. Instead, drivers are encouraged to take turns getting into a single lane.

Some driver collaboration and education is required but when done well, VTrans says traffic flows as well as possible.

