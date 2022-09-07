Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After days and days of cloudy skies and cool temperatures, we finally saw some sun on Wednesday. We’re just getting started with a nice stretch of weather on the way through the end of the week with more sunshine, and some warmer temperatures. Sunny skies will return on Thursday, with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, to near 80 degrees.

Friday and Saturday and both looking nice with more sunshine on the way. It will be a nice stretch for the end of the week. Highs will be warming up into the low to mid 80s. The weekend will start out with some sunshine with clouds returning in the afternoon. Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Sunday but temperatures will remain warm. Highs will hold in the low to mid 80s.

Our weather looks a bit more unsettled again next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with the return of showers by Tuesday. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 70s. Showers will linger into Wednesday and Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs through mid week will be in the low to mid 70s. Drier skies return by the end of next week.

