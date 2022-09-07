BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! After a dreary couple of days that brought beneficial rainfall to the area, we are going to be rewarded with a great stretch of weather to finish out the week and start the weekend.

Today will be the transition day in the forecast. Many areas start cloudy, especially across southern Vermont, but sunshine works into the area from north to south over the course of the day as high pressure scours out leftover moisture from that Monday/Tuesday system.

Increasing sunshine means temperatures will be warmer today too. Most of us will end up in the 70s by this afternoon. The warmest temperatures will likely be in the Champlain Valley, where mid 70s are likely, meanwhile areas to the south that take longer to clear out will be cooler.

High pressure will keep us dry overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s to mid 50s across the area. More fog will be likely by Thursday morning, but with high pressure dominating our weather and only a very weak disturbance sliding through, it should be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day.

Full sun lingers into the start of the weekend, when temperatures return to the low 80s. The second half of the weekend looks cloudier than the first, but wet weather chances largely hold off until next week.

Enjoy the sunshine!

-Jess Langlois

