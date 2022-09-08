Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal energy officials were in Burlington on Thursday to talk about New England’s energy supply issues heading into the winter. It’s part of the New England Winter Gas Electric Forum.

ISO-New England oversees New England’s power grid. They say liquid natural gas supplies that fuel parts of the area are a problem. They also say New England’s renewable energy sources aren’t ready to handle the entire region’s increased demand.

Thursday, they searched for short-term solutions ahead of this winter and long-term grid resiliency issues.

Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney says the state is in a unique position.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick says New England states have embarked on ambitious climate journeys and he supports that, but his department’s role is to ensure our grid continues to operate in an appropriate way.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.