Dartmouth-Hitchcock expands emergency department

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department.

Along with improvements like a new mass decontamination room, the new space also includes six secure behavioral health rooms and a group therapy area.

Officials say there are currently 45 adults and children in emergency rooms across New Hampshire waiting to get a bed for mental health issues.

“This is one piece of the puzzle. Our department and Dartmouth Health Care System, in general, is very interested in partnering with the state and building out additional services, including levels of care which don’t currently exist in the state, like partial hospital program or day hospital programs which might alleviate the need,” said Dr. Christine Finn, the director of emergency psychiatry services.

Construction on the $7 million expansion has been underway for the last 16 months. However, officials say the project has been 10 years in the making.

