Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County.
Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester.
When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out.
Nobody was inside, but police say they did learn -- a man and woman were fighting inside -- prior to the fire.
The woman left the home leaving the man behind.
Police say the man then left -- came back to the home -- then left again before troopers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
