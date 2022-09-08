Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County.

Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester.

When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out.

Nobody was inside, but police say they did learn -- a man and woman were fighting inside -- prior to the fire.

The woman left the home leaving the man behind.

Police say the man then left -- came back to the home -- then left again before troopers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

