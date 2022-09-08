Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County.

Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester.

When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out.

Nobody was inside, but police say they did learn -- a man and woman were fighting inside -- prior to the fire.

The woman left the home leaving the man behind.

Police say the man then left -- came back to the home -- then left again before troopers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
File photo
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
NY woman killed in Pownal motorcycle crash
Ambulance generic
Vermont State Police investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate
Police say a fire broke out at a Leicester home and are calling it suspicious
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
Orleans County Fair
Orleans County Fair gets underway