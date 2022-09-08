FEMA money granted to bolster three north country fire departements

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s 21st district has been granted $190,161.89 for fire departments in New York’s North Country.

The money is coming from Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement that it will be spent on the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, Granville Rescue Squad, and the Town of Greenfield.

Stefanik says the funds will ensure fire departments are equipped to protect themselves and their communities.

