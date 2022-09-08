H.S. Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, September 8th

High school action from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER

South Burlington 3, Rice 2

White River Valley 8, West Rutland 3

Randolph 7, Sharon 1

Hartford 2, Lake Region 1

Vergennes 4, Winooski 1

Thetford 1, Rivendell 0

Enosburg 11, Crafstbury 1

Otter Valley 3, Proctor 1

Grace Christian 6, Springfield 4

Hazen 3, BFA - Fairfax 2

Burr and Burton 3, Fair Haven 0

Brattleboro 4, Leland & Gray 0

Arlington 2, MSJ 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Poultney 4, Long Trail 0

Mt. Mansfield 2, Harwood 0

Stowe 5, Thetford 0

Fair Haven 8, Green Mountain U 0

Milton 3, Spaulding 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Harwood 3, St. Johnsbury 0

Spaulding 5, Montpelier 2

Bellows Falls 4, Windsor 0

North Country 7, Milton 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Johnsbury 3, Lyndon 0

