H.S. Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, September 8th
High school action from around the state
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER
South Burlington 3, Rice 2
White River Valley 8, West Rutland 3
Randolph 7, Sharon 1
Hartford 2, Lake Region 1
Vergennes 4, Winooski 1
Thetford 1, Rivendell 0
Enosburg 11, Crafstbury 1
Otter Valley 3, Proctor 1
Grace Christian 6, Springfield 4
Hazen 3, BFA - Fairfax 2
Burr and Burton 3, Fair Haven 0
Brattleboro 4, Leland & Gray 0
Arlington 2, MSJ 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 4, Long Trail 0
Mt. Mansfield 2, Harwood 0
Stowe 5, Thetford 0
Fair Haven 8, Green Mountain U 0
Milton 3, Spaulding 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 3, St. Johnsbury 0
Spaulding 5, Montpelier 2
Bellows Falls 4, Windsor 0
North Country 7, Milton 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. Johnsbury 3, Lyndon 0
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.