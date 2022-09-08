Kelly Brush Ride to raise money for adaptive sports returns

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year.

The ride began in 2006 after Middlebury College Alpine skier Kelly Brush suffered a major spinal injury during an NCAA event. Brush’s ski caught, sending her into a ski tower pole.

In an effort to raise money for a monoski, Brush’s friends started the Kelly Brush Ride. They saw so much success, they’ve held it every year since.

Money raised by the ride helps to buy equipment for people with spinal cord injuries, helping to get them back outside and doing their favorite activities.

“Having an active lifestyle after a spinal cord injury-- it’s life-changing, and it’s something that brings a sense of fulfillment back to life. It brings joy and it connects you with other people,” said Edie Perkins of the Kelly Brush Foundation.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Edie Perkins about the Kelly Brush Ride.

There are rides ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles, and they begin and end at Middlebury College.

You can register in person on the day of the event.

